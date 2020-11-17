2nd grader dies after being hit by vehicle in Woodward-Granger high school parking lot

WOODWARD, Iowa (KCCI) — A 7-year-old child died Monday afternoon after authorities said he was run over by a vehicle in Woodward.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

Authorities have not released the names of the driver or the victim, pending notification of family members. Charges have not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Matt Adams, superintendent of the Woodward Granger Community School District, said the victim was a second-grader at the elementary school, according to a letter obtained by ThePerryNews.com.

“It is a very sad day at Woodward-Granger Schools as we grieve the death of one of our students,” Adams wrote in the letter. He offered condolences to the child’s family.

Grief resources are available for students and school staff members.

