Wind backs off tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a gusty Sunday, our winds will back off nicely tonight. When combined with a clear sky, temperatures should easily fall to the mid-20s overnight. Tomorrow, plan on highs to hit the lower 50s with more gusty wind, though the peak gusts shouldn’t be as bad as what we dealt with today. Tuesday we’ll be cooler and still dry. Look for milder and dry conditions for the rest of the week with highs reaching into the 60s by Thursday.

