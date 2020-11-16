Advertisement

Wind backs off tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a gusty Sunday, our winds will back off nicely tonight. When combined with a clear sky, temperatures should easily fall to the mid-20s overnight. Tomorrow, plan on highs to hit the lower 50s with more gusty wind, though the peak gusts shouldn’t be as bad as what we dealt with today. Tuesday we’ll be cooler and still dry. Look for milder and dry conditions for the rest of the week with highs reaching into the 60s by Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t...
Sunny and windy at times
Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A Wind Advisory is in effect on Sunday.
Very strong wind gusts expected for much of Sunday