Walmart announces free Thanksgiving meal program aiming to feed millions

Walmart is partnering with Butterball, Campbell’s Coca-Cola, and Ibotta to feed everyone in America for free this Thanksgiving.
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is teaming with the General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to test automated package delivery in Arizona.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walmart announced their plans on Monday to help provide free Thanksgiving meals to all who may need it this year.

Walmart is partnering with Campbell’, Coca-Cola, Butterball and mobile rewards platform Ibotta to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program in an effort to feed millions of American families.

Items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

-Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

-2-liter bottle of Coke

-All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cashback on all Butterball whole turkeys

-McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

-French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

-Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

-Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

-Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

- Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

The Thanksgiving items are available at Walmart locations nationwide or by visiting Walmart.com. Simply download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you’ll earn cashback for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).

In a statement, Ibotta says their 2020 Thanksgiving Survey found “that more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets. But despite the budget constraints, enthusiasm for Thanksgiving dinner remains sky high. The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.”

