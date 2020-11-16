Sunshine and seasonally cool air

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues its trek east dragging down temperatures a bit tonight. Lows drop into the 20s with highs in the 40s with sunshine tomorrow. Milder flow is with us for the mid and late part of the week. 50s and 60s for highs this late in November will feel just fine. The more active weather once again heads in for the weekend with shower chances. Have a great night!

