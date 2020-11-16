Advertisement

Sunny and windy at times

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t gust as high as Sunday but could be upwards of 35 mph from the west.

Highs today will top out near 50 degrees in many locations before a cold front pushes through and will drop our temperatures quickly through the evening. In you are in the northern portions of our area, you may notice a bit of cloud cover this morning, with a few sprinkles possible before clearing this afternoon.

Clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s again overnight.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the low 40s, but another day filled with sunshine. Mild weather moves back in mid-week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Wind backs off tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A Wind Advisory is in effect on Sunday.
Very strong wind gusts expected for much of Sunday