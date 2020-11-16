Sunny and windy at times

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t gust as high as Sunday but could be upwards of 35 mph from the west.

Highs today will top out near 50 degrees in many locations before a cold front pushes through and will drop our temperatures quickly through the evening. In you are in the northern portions of our area, you may notice a bit of cloud cover this morning, with a few sprinkles possible before clearing this afternoon.

Clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s again overnight.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the low 40s, but another day filled with sunshine. Mild weather moves back in mid-week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s through Friday.

