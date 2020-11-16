Advertisement

Prairie Meadows temporarily bans smoking due to rising COVID-19 cases

(AP Photo/Conrad Schmidt)(KCRG)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) — Prairie Meadows said it’s temporarily banning smoking in the casino due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Polk County.

This is one of the new mitigation measures the casino is implementing for the next 30 days starting Monday.

Other mitigation measures include wearing a face mask at all times in the casino except when drinking and eating will only be allowed in designated areas.

Slot machines are being moved to allow for more social distancing.

The Prairie Meadow Meeting and Events Center is now closed until Feb. 1, 2021.

