Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers assist a voter on Election Day...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers assist a voter on Election Day at Frank McCourt High School, on New York's Upper West Side. Poll workers in some states who came in contact with voters on Election Day are now reporting they have tested positive for the coronavirus despite painstaking efforts to secure election sites. To be sure, the cases cannot be tied definitely to polling places. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) - Poll workers in some states who came in contact with voters on Election Day are reporting they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public health officials caution that there’s no way to determine yet whether in-person voting on Election Day is to blame as COVID-19 spreads rapidly nationwide.

Before the election, officials outfitted polling places with protective gear, sanitizing supplies and social distancing markers.

Most poll workers were required to wear masks. If all the rules were followed, experts say the virus risks should have been minimal compared with other activities.

