Pedestrian killed by car in Friday incident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was killed on Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:57 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and other emergency responders were sent to the area of Edgewood Road SW and 12th Avenue SW after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Officers arrived and located that a 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle. The driver was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with what was originally described as life-threatening injuries by police. Officials now said that the man, identified as Patrick Joseph Morrissey, 61, died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

