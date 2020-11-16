Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by car in Friday incident in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was killed on Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:57 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and other emergency responders were sent to the area of Edgewood Road SW and 12th Avenue SW after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Officers arrived and located that a 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle. The driver was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with what was originally described as life-threatening injuries by police. Officials now said that the man, identified as Patrick Joseph Morrissey, 61, died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Walmart to start limiting customers again
South Dakota Nurse says some patients refuse to believe in COVID even as it kills them
South Dakota Nurse says some patients refuse to believe in COVID even as it kills them
COVID Positivity Rates at Iowa State and University of Iowa
COVID Rate at UNI Decreased
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds November 17 Full Press Conference