Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a mother and her two children were injured this weekend escaping an apartment fire in West Des Moines.

Television station WOI reports that firefighters were called just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the West Glen Apartment complex.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the building and called for a second alarm, and police arrived to help evacuate the building.

Officials say a mother and her two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after escaping through a third-story window.

Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

