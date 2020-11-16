Advertisement

Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a mother and her two children were injured this weekend escaping an apartment fire in West Des Moines.

Television station WOI reports that firefighters were called just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the West Glen Apartment complex.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the building and called for a second alarm, and police arrived to help evacuate the building.

Officials say a mother and her two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after escaping through a third-story window.

Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

