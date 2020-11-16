Nurse ‘retires’ after nearly three decades of volunteer service at Cedar Rapids clinics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At His Hands Free Clinic in southeast Cedar Rapids, the mission is to restore the body and refresh the spirit.

For 28 years, that’s what Jeanette Kellerman has been doing.

“When you volunteer somewhere like that, it makes you appreciate everything you’ve got, and it made me feel so great that I could make a difference in somebody’s life,” Kellerman said.

Kellerman has served as a volunteer nurse at His Hands Free Clinic since it was founded in 1992, working a few times each month there and at Community Health Free Clinic in southeast Cedar Rapids, all while also working full-time as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital.

“It was wonderful,” she said. “I guess I was made to be a nurse.”

Kellerman is a veteran, too, serving two years in the United States Air Force as a nurse.

“I was sent to the Airvac unit in California during the Vietnam War, took care of the wounded that came over from Guam and the Philippines. They always went to Guam and the Philippines after they went to Vietnam,” she said.

That service, coupled with raising three children in Cedar Rapids with her late husband, Don, might be enough for anyone to relax in a well-earned retirement.

Not Kellerman.

“I enjoy retirement very much, but I’m a lot busier than I used to be,” she said with a laugh.

She volunteered as a nurse for nearly 20 years after she retired from the job professionally in 2001, and she recruited others to join her.

“She was instrumental in bringing about volunteer nurses, not only from the parish organization she worked for, but also from St. Luke’s and from Mercy Hospital,” said Kim Junge, the volunteer and spiritual care coordinator at His Hands Free Clinic.

Junge said the clinic couldn’t operate and serve thousands of uninsured and underinsured people each year without its approximately 230 volunteers, including more than 30 nurses like Kellerman.

Kellerman recently “retired” again, this time from her volunteer nurse role because of medical issues and the pandemic. But when the pandemic is over, she hopes to return to work at His Hands Free Clinic as a prayer support volunteer, someone who works one-on-one with patients, if the patient chooses, offering prayer, spiritual comfort, or just someone to talk to.

“A person can make more money; you can’t make more time,” Junge said. “So it makes it the greatest gift you can give, and she has given much time over the last 28 years, not only to this clinic, but to the people that we serve.”

But for Kellerman, that time has been a gift for her, too.

“You help made a difference in somebody’s life,” she said. “That’s why it was so rewarding.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.