CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 61-year-old man has life threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids. It happened Friday at the Edgewood Road and 12th Avenue Southwest Intersection.

Cedar Rapids police say the driver of the vehicle was a 53 year old woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.