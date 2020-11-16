Linn County childcare providers struggle to stay open amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rise in COVID-19 cases is presenting a challenge for childcare providers to continue to offer an essential service to parents.

Many of them are overwhelmed by the pressure to stay open as they deal with staff shortages and lower enrollment. 20 providers in Linn County have closed permanently since July.

Dawn Dupont, the Director at Lovely Lane Daycare and Preschool says the pandemic on top of the derecho is making for a long recovery. They closed temporarily earlier this year.

“We had close down for an extensive period time that we were expecting income in,” Dupont said.

Now, they’re back open, but still dealing with damage to their building and limited space due to COVID-19 precautions. Dupont said the biggest challenge they are facing is decreased enrollment. Right now, they have about a third of the kids they normally have, and half of their staff is gone.

“Some of the reasons are some parents want to be home with their kids that chose virtual learning this year, and then the other is just some people are not comfortable working with a group of kids," Dupont said.

Some staff are also in quarantine.

With some districts moving to remote learning, the Dupont says they may have another tough decision to make, as Lovely Lane provides before and after support for pierce elementary next door.

“Do I, because if the schools close for one, they are closing because they want to contain the spread and they have a lack of staffing, well, those kids are just coming to a daycare which is much harder to social distance because they are not at a desk in a classroom all day. To me, it doesn’t make sense to remain open for that reason, but also we also do not have the staffing,” Dupont said.

And with less income and increased expenses for cleaning supplies, they are nearing a dire situation.

“The CARES Act has helped, but it will never be enough," Chris Kivett-Berry, with Linn County Early Childhood Iowa, said.

The agency brings in state and federal funding to support the 16 early childhood programs in the county.

“I am concerned. As with all businesses, there is having to make decisions daily on if they should stay open, can they afford to stay open, but childcare providers have an additional layer of responsibility because if they close parents can’t get to work so it’s a responsibility they take seriously," Kivett-Berry said.

Kivett-Berry said they are working with community partners to inform providers about funding and also advocate for more funding, as well as let parents know about openings. She said appreciation for the industry is also needed.

“It would help if childcare providers could be considered essential to the economic recovery," Kivett-Berry said. “Childcare is an increasingly important profession, but it’s not always viewed a profession.”

For Dupont, as for the future, she said only time will tell.

“It’s a fluid situation. We might have to make decisions. We’re trying to get through it and figure out what the best thing is to do," Dupont said.

