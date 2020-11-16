Advertisement

Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

By Adam Carros
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fueled by a spike in COVID-19 cases, Iowa is seeing the most flu-related illnesses in the country and it’s not even close.

The Centers for Disease Control rated Iowa at the “Very High” level of Influenza-Like Illness, or ILI, activity. The next highest states are at a “low” level.

The ILI Activity is measured by the percentage of hospital visits that are due to illnesses with flu-like symptoms, including COVID-19. Iowa’s current percentage is 5.7% compared to the national average of 1.5%. Iowa’s ILI rate is significantly higher than previous years, too, when the percentage hovered around 1% this time of year.

The data, contained in the state’s weekly flu report, suggest the surge is largely due to COVID-19 increases since other monitoring for influenza and pneumonia remained low.

“However, the sites and/or counties reporting high ILI are reporting the vast majority of illness is due to COVID-19,” the report states.

Rhinovirus, the cause of the common cold, is the most common cause of flu-like symptoms reported in Iowa outside of the flu and COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving meal program aiming to feed millions
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
Iowa faith leaders called on Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate on Monday,...
Iowa faith leaders call on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate
Fire Generic
Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire