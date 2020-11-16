Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fueled by a spike in COVID-19 cases, Iowa is seeing the most flu-related illnesses in the country and it’s not even close.

The Centers for Disease Control rated Iowa at the “Very High” level of Influenza-Like Illness, or ILI, activity. The next highest states are at a “low” level.

The ILI Activity is measured by the percentage of hospital visits that are due to illnesses with flu-like symptoms, including COVID-19. Iowa’s current percentage is 5.7% compared to the national average of 1.5%. Iowa’s ILI rate is significantly higher than previous years, too, when the percentage hovered around 1% this time of year.

The data, contained in the state’s weekly flu report, suggest the surge is largely due to COVID-19 increases since other monitoring for influenza and pneumonia remained low.

“However, the sites and/or counties reporting high ILI are reporting the vast majority of illness is due to COVID-19,” the report states.

Rhinovirus, the cause of the common cold, is the most common cause of flu-like symptoms reported in Iowa outside of the flu and COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.