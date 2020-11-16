Advertisement

Iowa Senate Democrats elect Zach Wahls to serve as the new Democratic Leader

(KCRG)
By Hope Sears
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Sunday, Democrats in the Iowa Senate elected Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville to serve as the new Democratic Leader of the Iowa Senate.

Wahls first became a senator in 2018. He represents Senate District 37 which includes Coralville, western Iowa City and Solon in Johnson County; all of Cedar County; and the city of Wilton in Muscatine County.

Wahls serves as Vice President at GreenState Credit Union. Both he and his fiancée Chloe Angyal live in Coralville.

After the election he released this statement, “I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues to serve as the Iowa Senate’s Democratic Leader. As the Senator representing Cedar, Johnson, and Muscatine counties, my district spans urban, suburban, small town, and rural Iowa. I see firsthand the growing gap between the wealthiest few and the majority of Iowans across our state. A rising cost of living with stagnant wages meant that too many Iowa families were struggling — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic gripped our state.

Senate Democrats will be focused on defeating the coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses. The impact of this pandemic on Iowa’s economy, public health, and especially our senior citizens, cannot be overstated. We must get our state back on a path to complete economic recovery.

Finally, I wish to express my gratitude to Senator Janet Petersen for her leadership and look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition as I assume the responsibilities of serving as the Democratic Leader. Her passion for Iowa families, mothers, and babies will remain a key priority for our caucus when the Legislature reconvenes in January."

He also thanked his supporters on Twitter

Senate Democrats also elected Amanda Ragan from Mason City as Democratic Whip.

Five Assistant Leaders were elected for the 2021 session:

  • Nate Boulton of Des Moines
  • Bill Dotzler of Waterloo
  • Pam Jochum of Dubuque
  • Herman Quirmbach of Ames
  • Jackie Smith of Sioux City

The 2021 Legislative Session starts on Monday, January 11.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving meal program aiming to feed millions
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
Iowa faith leaders called on Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate on Monday,...
Iowa faith leaders call on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate
Fire Generic
Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire