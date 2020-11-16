Iowa Senate Democrats elect Zach Wahls to serve as the new Democratic Leader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Sunday, Democrats in the Iowa Senate elected Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville to serve as the new Democratic Leader of the Iowa Senate.

Wahls first became a senator in 2018. He represents Senate District 37 which includes Coralville, western Iowa City and Solon in Johnson County; all of Cedar County; and the city of Wilton in Muscatine County.

Wahls serves as Vice President at GreenState Credit Union. Both he and his fiancée Chloe Angyal live in Coralville.

After the election he released this statement, “I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues to serve as the Iowa Senate’s Democratic Leader. As the Senator representing Cedar, Johnson, and Muscatine counties, my district spans urban, suburban, small town, and rural Iowa. I see firsthand the growing gap between the wealthiest few and the majority of Iowans across our state. A rising cost of living with stagnant wages meant that too many Iowa families were struggling — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic gripped our state.

Senate Democrats will be focused on defeating the coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses. The impact of this pandemic on Iowa’s economy, public health, and especially our senior citizens, cannot be overstated. We must get our state back on a path to complete economic recovery.

Finally, I wish to express my gratitude to Senator Janet Petersen for her leadership and look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition as I assume the responsibilities of serving as the Democratic Leader. Her passion for Iowa families, mothers, and babies will remain a key priority for our caucus when the Legislature reconvenes in January."

He also thanked his supporters on Twitter

Senate Democrats also elected Amanda Ragan from Mason City as Democratic Whip.

Five Assistant Leaders were elected for the 2021 session:

Nate Boulton of Des Moines

Bill Dotzler of Waterloo

Pam Jochum of Dubuque

Herman Quirmbach of Ames

Jackie Smith of Sioux City

The 2021 Legislative Session starts on Monday, January 11.

