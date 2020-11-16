Advertisement

Iowa Public Health Association asks Gov. Reynolds for mask mandate

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s Public Health Association said the COVID-19 situation in Iowa is a “disaster.”

They’re pleading for a statewide mask mandate. It comes as nearly every county in Iowa has a 14-day positivity rate at or above 15 percent.

The executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association. Lina Tucker Reinders, said the state’s surging hospitalizations should concern every Iowan.

Nearly 1,300 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Governor Reynolds is now requiring masks in certain situations. Tucker Reinders said that’s not enough, and a mandate would help turn things around.

“What it really does is it sets the tone, and it provides backing to our local businesses and organizations who have been trying their best to keep their businesses open,” Reinders said.

Tucker Reinders said the biggest community spread comes from social settings where people are not wearing masks.

She said if we want to flatten the curve, Iowa needs to join the majority of other states with a mandate.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Iowa Athletics Department reports 15 more positive COVID-19 tests