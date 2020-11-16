Iowa Public Health Association asks Gov. Reynolds for mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s Public Health Association said the COVID-19 situation in Iowa is a “disaster.”

They’re pleading for a statewide mask mandate. It comes as nearly every county in Iowa has a 14-day positivity rate at or above 15 percent.

The executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association. Lina Tucker Reinders, said the state’s surging hospitalizations should concern every Iowan.

Nearly 1,300 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Governor Reynolds is now requiring masks in certain situations. Tucker Reinders said that’s not enough, and a mandate would help turn things around.

“What it really does is it sets the tone, and it provides backing to our local businesses and organizations who have been trying their best to keep their businesses open,” Reinders said.

Tucker Reinders said the biggest community spread comes from social settings where people are not wearing masks.

She said if we want to flatten the curve, Iowa needs to join the majority of other states with a mandate.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.