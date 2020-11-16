Iowa faith leaders call on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of Iowa faith leaders called on Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate during a Zoom meeting on Monday afternoon.
Speakers included:
Connie Ryan, executive director, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa
Bishop Alan Scarfe, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa
Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz, Agudas Achim Synagogue, Iowa City
Baljit Singh Virdi, The Iowa Sikh Association
Imam Nermin Spahic, Islamic and Cultural Center-Bosniak, Granger
Rev. Brigit Stevens, Executive Conference Minister, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota Conferences, United Church of Christ
Story is developing.
