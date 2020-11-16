Advertisement

Iowa faith leaders call on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate

Iowa faith leaders called on Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate on Monday, November 16th, during a Zoom conference.(KCRG-TV9)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of Iowa faith leaders called on Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate during a Zoom meeting on Monday afternoon.

Iowa Faith Leaders Conference

Iowa faith leaders are calling on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Monday, November 16, 2020

Speakers included:

Connie Ryan, executive director, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa

Bishop Alan Scarfe, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa

Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz, Agudas Achim Synagogue, Iowa City

Baljit Singh Virdi, The Iowa Sikh Association

Imam Nermin Spahic, Islamic and Cultural Center-Bosniak, Granger

Rev. Brigit Stevens, Executive Conference Minister, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota Conferences, United Church of Christ

Story is developing.

