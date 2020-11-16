Iowa Athletics Department reports 15 more positive COVID-19 tests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported 15 positive tests among student-athletes, coaches and staff last week.

The department said it conducted a total of 592 COVID-19 PCR tests between November 9 and November 15.

The Athletics Department began testing in May as part of its return to campus protocol. Since then, the department has reported a total of 313 positive tests.

The protocol also includes contact tracing procedures, mandatory isolation for those who test positive and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

