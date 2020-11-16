Advertisement

‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app

By WXIA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (WXIA) - An Atlanta woman says a man she met up with through a dating app beat her and even pulled a gun on her. Police are searching for the suspect.

Brittany Correri’s bruised lips and aching body only tell part of her story, one that still haunts her. She says on Wednesday night she went on a first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the dating app Hinge.

She says everything started smoothly. He even met her friends and family. But later that night into Thursday morning, after leaving the Hide Lounge nightclub, Correri says her date turned violent.

“He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere - my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, my arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I’m not worth that,” she said.

At one point, Correri says things escalated even more when Ben allegedly pulled a gun on her.

“He was dead set on killing me,” she said. “Mentally, I’m not okay.”

At that point, the two were stopped in northwest Atlanta at the Westside Provisions District, an upscale retail area.

“He’s dragging me and beating me, and there just happened to be a security guard there. So, she comes running, taking pictures. I think he gets spooked. It was literally by the grace of God,” Correri said.

Police say officers responded to the area Thursday morning and met with security. Investigators think Correri’s date drove her around in his white BMW for about an hour before they stopped at the retail area.

Correri can’t help but wonder if her date’s intentions from the beginning were to hurt her.

“It almost just felt like a setup of a situation,” she said.

Police are still trying to identify and locate the suspect.

