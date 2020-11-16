Advertisement

Grain barn fire causes $25,000 in damage in Dubuque County Monday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Dubuque County were called to a grain barn fire at Hoefler Farm, 28369 Tom Lucas Road, at around 3:23 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the barn was completely engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the barn is a total loss.

The house and a vehicle on the property sustained heat damage during the fire.

Officials estimated the fire caused about $25,000 in damage, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious. No injuries were reported.

