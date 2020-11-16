Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to announce new steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Monday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds will give a brief live address to Iowans Monday announcing new steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes as Iowa continues to set new records for COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Reynolds signed a proclamation on November 10 extending the current public health emergency and adding additional public health measures. But some are saying these measures don’t go far enough.

Groups in the state, including a group of faith leaders and Iowa’s Public Health Association, have asked that Reynolds issue a statewide mask mandate in accordance with recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

KCRG-TV9 will carry Gov. Reynolds address live during the KCRG-TV9 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Iowa Athletics Department reports 15 more positive COVID-19 tests