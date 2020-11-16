Gov. Reynolds to announce new steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds will give a brief live address to Iowans Monday announcing new steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes as Iowa continues to set new records for COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Reynolds signed a proclamation on November 10 extending the current public health emergency and adding additional public health measures. But some are saying these measures don’t go far enough.

Groups in the state, including a group of faith leaders and Iowa’s Public Health Association, have asked that Reynolds issue a statewide mask mandate in accordance with recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

