Families Helping Families concerned about donations for annual holiday celebration

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families Helping Families of Iowa is worried they won’t collect enough gifts for children this year registered for its' Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration.

Right now, the organization has more than 600 children registered for the Celebration in December. Normally, the organization partners with dozens of local businesses to host “Giving Trees”, but due to COVID-19, many are closed with their employees working remotely. This year, they are collecting gifts virtually, but the Board Treasurer says donations have been a lot slower than expected.

“Right now, we have 50 toys for 654 kids, and we really need the community to help us out with this," said Alonzo Marsh. “This year with the derecho in eastern and central Iowa as well as the pandemic and job losses have really hit the foster community hard and we try to help meet some of the extra needs of these kids, and there’s no words for what it means for a kid to get a holiday gift."

Marsh says this year’s event will be a drive-thru event in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.

People can make a financial donation or visit a link to a shopping list on the organization’s website. Donations will be collected through December 1st.

