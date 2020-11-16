COVID-19 deaths near 2,000 as hospitalizations continue to break records in Iowa Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,392 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Monday and the number of patients in the ICU set a new record.

Over the last 24 hours 243 more patients were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus, and 271 are in the ICU.

Additionally, 2,335 more COVID-19 cases and six more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Monday.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 16, the state’s data shows a total of 187,020 COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,991 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.