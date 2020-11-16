Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – An inmate from the Clarinda Correctional Facility died on Saturday, likely due to complications related to COVID-19, according to officials.

72-year-old Gene Edward Dryer was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m.

Officials said preexisting medical conditions were a likely factor in his death.

Dryer had been taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics several days before his death when medical staff noticed his condition worsening.

Dryer began serving a life sentence for Kidnapping 1st Degree from Dubuque County on May 3, 1994.

