Advertisement

Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, greets International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, greets International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during their meeting in Tokyo Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)(KAZUHIRO NOGI | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says Olympic “participants” and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Games will be encouraged to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public.

Bach made the statement after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

It was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics were postponed almost eight months ago.

Next year’s Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23. Bach says “this makes us all very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympic stadia next year and that spectators will enjoy a safe environment.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Iowa Athletics Department reports 15 more positive COVID-19 tests