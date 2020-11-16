Advertisement

25,000 people in need get food, turkeys at Dallas food bank drive-thru

By KTVT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - A drive-thru food pantry in Dallas distributed 600,000 pounds of food on Saturday to 25,000 people, many of whom received turkeys as part of their bundles.

Multiple nonprofit organizations worked together to put on such a large event.

Organizers say about 40 percent of people seeking help right now are doing so for the first time.

From the ground, you could see cars lined up everywhere at fair park. From the air, the long line stretched as far as the eye could see, backing up onto the freeway.

Those in the line saw something else.

“I see blessing come to us because we are all struggling, and I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” said Samantha Woods, a Dallas resident. “It really is amazing, and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning.”

Many of them said they are thankful and grateful. Some were very candid about how tough this past year has been.

“I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job. They cut off our unemployment. It’s a big deal. It’s a real big deal,” Dallas resident Cynthia Culter said.

The food drive brought out several organizations, including the North Texas Food Bank, to distribute the more than half a million pounds in food.

“It was a whole lot of people that pitched in on this, like I said, partnering up with the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant County Food Bank, Pastor Brown bringing in volunteers and Baptist ministers union,” said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics.

For those who showed up there was just one thing required of them, “We have patience,” Culter said.

It’s a grim reminder of how much COVID-19 has ripped people’s livelihoods, but it’s also proof that together, humans can get through this with a little kindness.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

