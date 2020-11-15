Very strong wind gusts expected for much of Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy and much colder conditions can be expected to wrap up the weekend.

Some early morning light rain will quickly exit, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies with the most sunshine the further south. We already experienced our highs for the day overnight, but mid-afternoon temperatures reach the upper 30s for most with some low 40s where it is sunniest.

Expect warmer conditions on Monday with a lot of sun, making for a nice start to the week. Most areas will touch 50 degrees or warmer. Another weak front moves through, bringing another day of cooler temperatures on Tuesday where highs struggle into the 40s.

The latter half of the work week looks warm, with some 60s possible by Thursday. The weekend looks potentially unsettled, with chances for rain or snow on both days pending some further clarity on the evolution of a storm system in that time frame.

