Ventilator usage for COVID-19 patients reaches record high

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of patients on ventilators due to complications from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus set a new record high, according to data provided by the state, as Iowa’s total number of positive cases increased by over 4,000 for the ninth-straight day.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 4,432 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Saturday, putting the state’s total at 184,685. 107,880 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 340.

13 additional deaths were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, which now stands at 1,985 since the start of the pandemic.

1,279 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Iowa, a net increase of 18 since the last report on Saturday morning. 247 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of one. 115 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of eight. All three of the preceding metrics are at record highs for the pandemic in the state. Hospitals reported a total of 208 newly-admitted COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the fifth day in a row where the total was above 200.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

