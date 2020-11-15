Trump supporters rally against election results in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Supporters of President Donald Trump protested the results of the 2020 election across the country on Saturday, including in Des Moines.

According to television station KCCI, protesters marched in circles around the capitol building shouting chants like “Stop the Steal” claiming president-elect Joe Biden’s campaign stole the election, a claim without any valid evidence.

Some present at the rally said that Trump has been treated unfairly throughout the election cycle. Other supporters claimed that counting votes after election day is unconstitutional.

But, as some marched in frustration all across the country, even one of the president’s strongest supporters at the rally said they would respect Biden if he wins the election, by their standards.

“We, as conservatives, if Joe Biden does somehow pulls this out, we will respect him as we did Barack Hussein Obama," Cyndi Diercks Bettendorf, a protester at the rally, said.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

