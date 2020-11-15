Advertisement

Trump supporters rally against election results in Des Moines

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Supporters of President Donald Trump protested the results of the 2020 election across the country on Saturday, including in Des Moines.

According to television station KCCI, protesters marched in circles around the capitol building shouting chants like “Stop the Steal” claiming president-elect Joe Biden’s campaign stole the election, a claim without any valid evidence.

Some present at the rally said that Trump has been treated unfairly throughout the election cycle. Other supporters claimed that counting votes after election day is unconstitutional.

But, as some marched in frustration all across the country, even one of the president’s strongest supporters at the rally said they would respect Biden if he wins the election, by their standards.

“We, as conservatives, if Joe Biden does somehow pulls this out, we will respect him as we did Barack Hussein Obama," Cyndi Diercks Bettendorf, a protester at the rally, said.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving meal program aiming to feed millions
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
Iowa faith leaders called on Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate on Monday,...
Iowa faith leaders call on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate
Fire Generic
Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire