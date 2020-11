CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sigourney-Keota returned to the UNI Dome for the first time since 2005. However, the Savage Cobras lost to OABCIG in the Class 1A semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, 43-21.

Cooper DeJean, who’s an Iowa commit, threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns for the Falcons.

