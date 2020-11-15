Advertisement

Judge finds Iowa man guilty in grandmother’s slaying

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -ONAMA, Iowa - A judge in western Iowa has found a man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his grandmother.

The Sioux City Journal reports District Judge Zachary Hindman on Friday ruled Eliot Stowe is guilty for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018.

Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home. Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat.

Eliot Stowe’s attorneys argued he’s not guilty by reason of insanity. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving meal program aiming to feed millions
Clarinda Correctional Facilities inmate dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19
Iowa faith leaders called on Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate on Monday,...
Iowa faith leaders call on Gov. Reynolds to issue statewide mask mandate
Fire Generic
Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire