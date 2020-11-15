Advertisement

Iowa State’s College Republicans student organization says ‘arm up’ in tweet, drawing rebuke

The Iowa State University campus in Ames.
The Iowa State University campus in Ames.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some faculty and students at Iowa State University are concerned about a tweet from its chapter of College Republicans urging people to arm up.

According to television station KCCI, he now-deleted tweet was made after president-elect Joe Biden won the election. While a letter by the college said they are concerned with the tweet, the students will not be punished. Hundreds of students and staff signed an open letter saying they were appalled administrators did not discipline the group.

A since-deleted post on the Twitter account for the College Republicans at Iowa State student...
A since-deleted post on the Twitter account for the College Republicans at Iowa State student organization.

“I thought it was definitely something that shouldn’t be said, you know, during times like these. Everyone’s already kind of on edge," Julian Neely, a graduate student at the school, said.

Kelly Winfrey, a professor of journalism at Iowa State, said that it was the usage of the account for the student organization that crossed the line from protected free speech toward a violation of university policy.

“If the individual involved in the College Republicans had tweeted that, those things as individuals, not with the ISU attachment, of being a student organization, I think that’s free speech.”

Winfrey was one of the signatories of the open letter that said, as an organization, the tweet violated Iowa State’s code of conduct.

A University spokesperson said administrators are reviewing the letter. The Iowa Federation of College Republicans called the tweet inflammatory and de-federated Iowa State’s chapter.

