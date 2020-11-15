Advertisement

Former Iowa senator Roger Jepsen dies at age 91

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:17 PM CST
Scott County, Iowa (KCRG) -Senator Chuck Grassley announced the passing of former Iowa U.S. senator Roger Jepsen.

In a tweet Grassley said “Former senator Roger Jepsen passed away. He served Iowans well in the U.S. senate for one term. Barbara and I send our condolences to his family.”

And condolences came in through social media.

Jepsen was born in Cedar Falls on December 23, 1928. He went to school at the University of Northern Iowa. He graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. in Psychology, and a Masters Degree in Counseling and Guidance.

He was a paratrooper in the United States Army from 1946-1947.

Jepsen served as a state senator from 1966-1968 before serving as the lieutenant governor of Iowa from 1968-1972.

He was elected as a Republican to the United States Senate in 1978 and served from January 3, 1979-January 3, 1985. He ran for re-election and lost to Democrat Tom Harkin.

Jepsen married Dee Ann Delaney from Davenport. He had six children Jeffrey, Ann Marie, Craig, Linda, Deborah and Coy.

According to an obituary posted by Dignity Memorial he passed away on Friday.

He was 91 years old.

