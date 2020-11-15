Eastern Iowa communities working to support Black-owned businesses

Iowa (KCRG) -Ivory Browning was one of 16 vendors at Saturday’s Black owned business guest vendors market at NewBo City Market. She started her candle making business in the middle of the pandemic. “What I got right now, it’s small, but the goal is to grow, and to be known, and that’s why I’m here,” says Browning.

The event is part of a series at the market putting a spotlight on Black-owned businesses. It’s something that more communities across Eastern Iowa are doing. That’s why Experience Waterloo is launching a new online passport.

“We want all businesses to be successful, and right now our attention is on these Black-owned businesses,” says Executive Director Tavis Hall. He says there are often hurdles for Black-owned businesses getting started. “But I think it’s especially difficult when folks might look out and not see anybody else in the crowd that looks like them. It can be intimidating,” says Hall.

The website, called the Black Capitol of Iowa, will let people know about Black owned Businesses across the state. Leaders will hold contests and offer discounts with participating stores. They’re looking for businesses to join the free program. “So this is really an opportunity for our organization, for Waterloo, a city uniquely defined by its Blackness, to say hey, we’re here for you, we got your backs,” says Hall.

Browning hopes the support she’s seeing across Eastern Iowa will motivate others to start a business. “I am a Black face, and I have my own business and I wanted to come today and show other people that whatever doubt you have in your mind you can do it. All you have to do is just plan, study, and make investments, and once you’re ready go out and execute it,” says Browning.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.