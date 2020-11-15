Animal rescue trying to increase donations after Covid-19 cancels fundraisers

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -

Hercules' Haven, an animal rescue in Springville is trying a new way to increase donations. That’s after the organization had to cancel fundraising events throughout the year due to the pandemic.

Hercules’ Haven rescues neglected, abused and unwanted farm animals. Typically, donations come from visitors and fundraisers. The organization has limited visitors due to Covid-19. There are now no scheduled fundraisers through the winter months.

Parts of the farm were also damaged in the August 10th derecho, including a barn used to temporarily quarantine new rescues.

Now, people can directly sponsor an animal and learn more about them online.

“All the animals have a different sponsorship tiers, I would say,” Alison Stone, the executive director said. "Like Tessa here [a horse on the farm], she is probably most of the most expensive sponsored animals because she is the most expensive animal to care for on the farm and she doesn’t currently have a sponsor either. She could use one, but what that does for us, is it gives us some income that we can count on each month when you sponsor an animal.

The rescue currently cares for about 60 animals. To learn more about the sponsoring program Hercules' Haven

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.