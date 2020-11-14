Showery this evening, gusty wind arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light scattered showers and drizzle will continue this evening and last through the overnight hours. There is a potential for a brief round of mixed precipitation, mainly over the northern half of Iowa tonight. Should this occur, impacts are expected to be low. The bigger ticket item is the wind as it ramps up and gets very gusty later tonight into tomorrow. A Wind Advisory has been issued and we’ll be looking for gusts well over 40mph through the day. By tomorrow night, the winds back down. Going into next week, dry weather is likely with temperatures bouncing around pretty frequently. Thursday looks like the warmest day at this point with highs approaching 60.

