Advertisement

Showery this evening, gusty wind arrives tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light scattered showers and drizzle will continue this evening and last through the overnight hours. There is a potential for a brief round of mixed precipitation, mainly over the northern half of Iowa tonight. Should this occur, impacts are expected to be low. The bigger ticket item is the wind as it ramps up and gets very gusty later tonight into tomorrow. A Wind Advisory has been issued and we’ll be looking for gusts well over 40mph through the day. By tomorrow night, the winds back down. Going into next week, dry weather is likely with temperatures bouncing around pretty frequently. Thursday looks like the warmest day at this point with highs approaching 60.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
One company makes up around 40% of price gouging complaints related to the derecho

Latest News

Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t...
Sunny and windy at times
Expect a sunny day to start the week with lots of sunshine, but another windy day. Winds won’t...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Wind backs off tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A Wind Advisory is in effect on Sunday.
Very strong wind gusts expected for much of Sunday