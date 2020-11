CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints fell to the North Scott Lancers 17-10 in overtime on Thursday evening at the UNIDome in the 3A semifinal round. With the win, the Lancers advance to the state title game for the first time in program history while Xavier finishes their season with a 10-1 record.

