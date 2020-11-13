Advertisement

Sunny and chilly today, look for showers to arrive tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny and chilly Friday with highs around 40. This weekend, a low pressure system is still expected to affect our area. Look for some light, scattered rain tomorrow into tomorrow night with overall light amounts of a quarter inch or less likely. When it’s not actually raining, pockets of drizzle may occur as well. Late tomorrow night into Sunday, the wind will sharply increase as our cold front blows through and gusts over 40mph continue to look likely for Sunday. Next week still looks pretty quiet with highs into the 40s to start, then some 50s to finish it off. Have a great weekend!

