Dubuque officials to address Southwest Arterial noise concerns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Anthony Bardgett, the Dubuque County engineer, said people living around the Southwest Arterial complained about the increase in loud noises, specifically from semis jake-braking, to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.

Bardgett said he came up with a possible solution to the issue: erecting signs that would ban jake-braking.

That idea could be materialized thanks to two factors: the city of Dubuque’s noise ordinance and the city’s jurisdiction over the north and south ends of the arterial.

The engineer said enforcing it would be the problem since the county itself does not have a noise ordinance.

Bardgett said the city has approached the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) to get those signs up.

Members of the Board of Supervisors said they are hopeful the signs will make a noticeable difference, but, if they do not, then they could consider taking other measures.

