Cedar Rapids Schools start remote learning

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Schools started remote learning today due to the pandemic. The district applied for a waiver on Tuesday and that waiver was approved this morning. The only time we saw students out and about today was over the lunch hour as some of them picked up lunches from the district’s Grab N' Go locations.

“I just really hope we can go back to school soon," 7th grader Tallen Graceffa told us.

It’s not just the students that are itching to get back to school, this is hard on the administration as well. Superintendent Noreen Bush emotionally plead during a meeting this morning for the community to do their part to get the students back in the classrooms.

“I have faced cancer in the last six months and I will not be seeing my siblings, I will not be seeing my mother on Thanksgiving day so that I can offer in person instruction to children in this community. Do your part. It is a unique and challenging year, we are desperate. We need your help," she said.

