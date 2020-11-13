Cedar Rapids Public Library closes buildings, moves to curbside services only

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library is returning to curbside services only starting on Monday.

Cedar Rapids Public Library Director Dara Schmidt said the decision to close buildings comes in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.

“Our libraries are critical community resources and we continue to monitor the situation and respond to the changing data,” Schmidt said. “Based on the current increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, returning to curbside services is the safest way for us to provide access to physical materials at this time.”

The library’s book drops will still be open and materials go through a 72-hour quarantine period before returning to circulation.

The curbside pick-up hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Library has a list of instructions on how to the curbside pickup process works at CRLibrary.org/Curbside-Holds.

