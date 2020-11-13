Advertisement

Arlington man dies in Fayette County crash Thursday morning

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – One person has died and another person was injured in a crash in Fayette County on Thursday morning.

In a crash report, officials said it happened at the corner of J Avenue and 80th Street, between the towns of Maynard and Arlington, at around 7:54 a.m.

Officials said Patrick Schanbeck, 32, of Oelwein, was driving a garbage truck northbound on J Avenue when he failed to yield and struck a pickup truck.

The pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Cody Bushaw, of Arlington, Iowa, rolled and came to rest in the east ditch. The garbage truck went into the west ditch.

Bushaw died at the scene. Schanbeck was taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for his injuries.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Public Library closes buildings, moves to curbside services only
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
A few cracks but no big GOP break with Trump on Biden’s win
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Ex-football players sue Iowa, alleging racial discrimination
The county engineer said they can only put up signs in the city's jurisdiction, which is the...
Dubuque officials to address Southwest Arterial noise concerns