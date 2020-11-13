Arlington man dies in Fayette County crash Thursday morning

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – One person has died and another person was injured in a crash in Fayette County on Thursday morning.

In a crash report, officials said it happened at the corner of J Avenue and 80th Street, between the towns of Maynard and Arlington, at around 7:54 a.m.

Officials said Patrick Schanbeck, 32, of Oelwein, was driving a garbage truck northbound on J Avenue when he failed to yield and struck a pickup truck.

The pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Cody Bushaw, of Arlington, Iowa, rolled and came to rest in the east ditch. The garbage truck went into the west ditch.

Bushaw died at the scene. Schanbeck was taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for his injuries.

