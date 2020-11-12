Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Burlington, police said in a media release.

Burlington officers responded at 11 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of South 10th Street for a report of gunfire. They found two people inside with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 26-year-old man was transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for medical treatment.

Their names are being withheld pending family notification, police said.

No other information was released early Thursday. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Burlington Police Department with the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 319-753-8375.

