Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a Hiawatha Man killed in a shooting back in May is growing increasingly frustrated that no arrest has been made.

The Linn County Attorney says it could still be months before anyone is charged.

Family and friends held a vigil Thursday night to honor 32-year-old Joshua Lathrop. He was killed in what the Linn County Attorney has called a gunbattle.

It happened at Sunset Village Mobile Home Park in Hiawatha. Three other people were wounded in the shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The family of Joshua Lathrop visits a memorial they made for him almost every day. Flowers, photos, and memorabilia that reminds them of the 32-year-old. He was married with four kids.

“It’s kind of joyful. It’s a happy place,” said Sarah Lathrop, Joshua’s wife. “We’ve kind of made it a happy place for the kids to come and see their dad.”

Sarah Lathrop put together the vigil for her husband. She wants to make sure he’s not forgotten. “Frustrated. Frustrated, discouraged with our system,” she said. “With the way our justice system works.”

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden tells her he’s waiting on all the DCI lab reports before he can make a decision. But leaders at the DCI Lab told TV9 they are done with everything on their end.

“We think that we have done what has been asked us of so far,” said Bruce Reeve, Laboratory Administrator with Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory. “That doesn’t mean that the case is done yet. They can request more analysis.”

Whatever is holding it up, Lathrop is getting impatient. She says the holidays will feel lonely this year.

“My kids are going to, and our families are going to have to go through the holidays without him,” she said. “While the person who is responsible and at fault for this is going to have a normal holiday with their family and friends.”

