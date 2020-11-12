Veterans tribute held in Cedar Rapids, with extra distancing, radio broadcast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A service on Wednesday morning in Cedar Rapids honored those who served and are serving on this Veterans Day.

The pandemic didn’t prevent many veterans and their families from attending a service at the Veterans Memorial Building on Mays Island. The crowd was a little more sparse than usual, with groups separated in their seats to promote social distancing. Speakers today included Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, whose father served, as well as Alicia Dill, an Army Veteran and author.

Harry Foster, a man in attendance who served for decades in both the Marine Corps and the Army National Guard, including stints in Kuwait and Iraq, said the pandemic wasn’t going to stop him from recognizing his fellow servicemen and women.

“I think it’s important we remember the sacrifices of our military," Foster said. "I am proud to be able to stand at attention when taps is played. That’s a minimal amount of respect that I can show for them.”

Organizers were impressed at the number of people who still turned out to the event, as well as their respect for COVID-19 precautions.

“We always had the mission and the push to do our in-person. Honestly, we expected about 30 people are pleased at the way people social distanced, did wear their masks when appropriate," Teri Vandorston, the Veterans Memorial Museum manager, said.

To reach more people this year, organizers worked with a local radio station to broadcast the service.

