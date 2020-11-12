Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics among those swindled out of millions by Chicago business man

The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in case they're not able to get into their local hospital.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suburban Chicago businessman is charged with wire fraud for allegedly swindling hospitals out of millions of dollars, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Federal officers arrested 44-year-old Dennis Haggerty, the president of Illinois-based “At Diagnostics Inc.”

A criminal complaint shows he formed a partnership to sell Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, during a time when it was scarce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and another university hospital in Chicago, ordered masks and paid more than $3 million combined.

Prosecutors say the money went to an account controlled by Haggerty, and he used the money for personal reasons, including buying two Maserati vehicles.

They also say he has not returned most of the money. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Haggerty is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

