Transfer returner, Aussie punter spark Iowa’s special teams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Charlie Jones and Tory Taylor are both in their first year playing for Iowa, and they’ve made big contributions already.

Jones transferred from Buffalo and is now the Hawkeyes' top punt returner.

Taylor is a 23-year-old freshman who came from Melbourne, Australia, to punt. In last week’s win over Michigan State, Jones ran back a punt 54 yards for a touchdown after Taylor pinned the Spartans deep in their own end.

Taylor is second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with an average of 46 yards per punt.

