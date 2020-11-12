This evening’s cold front may bring isolated precip, gusty wind

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is still looking pretty good overall. We’ll have sunny sky to start us off. This will help with temperatures and we still expect highs in the lower 50s. This evening, a cold front will move in from the northwest and while it has very little moisture to work with, the front could feasibly squeeze out a light rain or snow shower. No accumulation of either is really expected with this, if you see it at all. The most notable thing you’ll notice is the wind coming up this evening as the front passes by. After this, plan on a quiet Friday with light rain returning to the area Saturday. Sunday continues to look cooler and quite windy. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.