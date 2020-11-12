Advertisement

Temperatures continue to ride a roller coaster of ups and downs

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak cold front slides through the state. Any isolated showers that develop end this evening. Dry weather is then ahead for Friday. With a WNW wind, cooler air with highs in the lower 40s is ahead for the afternoon. Saturday brings rain chances back throughout the day. Following that system watch out for strong Sunday wind and colder afternoon temperatures.

