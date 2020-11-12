Sykora Bakery continues work on bed & breakfast despite roadblocks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -When the Sykora Bakery started work on its bed and breakfast a year ago, it never imagined facing delays from both a pandemic and a derecho. But even with those setbacks, it’s slowly and steadily making progress.

Barb Szczesniak is just one employee who’s been hard at work on the second floor of the Sykora Bakery. “We’re just doing our best, trying to keep going, and keep our spirits up," says Szczesniak. She says it’s been difficult coordinating during the pandemic, because it’s such a small space. And, after the derecho, most volunteer workers were busy fixing their own damage. But they’ve still gotten a lot accomplished.

“Plumbing, plumbing has come along real nice. As you can see we’re still insulating, dry walling soon, and then a lot of it’s the last touches. I think the bones are here," says Szczesniak.

“All of the molding is cast and ready to hang, I captured the original molding from the bakery," says Sykora Bakery owner John Rocarek. He says the pandemic has been hard on the bakery. Half of their business comes from tourism, and Rocarek says the bakery is already down 70% for the year.

He says that makes getting another revenue stream from the the B&B critical. And he’s very excited to see it open, saying “I’m sure that people will come back to us. They know where we’re at, they know we aren’t going anywhere. It’s just a matter of weathering it, I guess.” Even though their original timeline has been pushed back significantly, the bakery is hoping to open the bed and breakfast sometime in the next few months.

