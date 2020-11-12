Advertisement

Rita Hart campaign to file for recount in all 24 counties in the district

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WHEATLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - Rita Hart’s campaign announced on Thursday it will file for a complete recount in all 24 counties in the district.

This comes after the Secretary of State called for county-wide recounts in Lucas and Jasper Counties due to errors in the unofficial reporting of results.

In a news release, Hart’s campaign said it will deliver written filings to county auditors of all 24 counties outlining the request on Friday.

“With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted,” Rita Hart’s Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said.

Hart’s campaign also stressed the importance of having county auditors maintain public health measures while conducting the recount.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is currently leading Rita Hart in the U.S. House District 2 race by 47 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

